Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2: Salah on the spot as Reds seal Champions League glory

By
Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp ended his and Liverpool's wait for silverware as Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi bookended a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Madrid, June 2: Mohamed Salah put last season's final heartbreak behind him by setting up a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid and a sixth Champions League triumph for Liverpool.

Egypt star Salah was infamously injured in a challenge with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos before the Reds subsided to a 3-1 defeat in Kiev 12 months ago but grabbed the opener in a largely forgettable contest at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner dispatched a second-minute penalty after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball.

1
1055704

Liverpool and their Premier League counterparts played in fits and starts thereafter, with Spurs enjoying their most consistent spell of pressure before substitute Divock Origi added to his semi-final brace against Barcelona by drilling clinically into the bottom-right corner three minutes from time.

More MOHAMED SALAH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 0 - 2 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue