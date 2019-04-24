Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Frappart to become first female Ligue 1 referee

By
Stephanie Frappart
Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart is set to officiate Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Strasbourg.

Paris, April 24: Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to referee a Ligue 1 match, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

Frenchwoman Frappart will make history when she officiates Sunday's top-tier match between Amiens and Strasbourg.

The 35-year-old – who will feature at the Women's World Cup this year – was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 2 fixture in 2014.

"Stephanie Frappart, selected by FIFA for the Women's World Cup in France, has been appointed by the FFF Refereeing Direction for the match on the 34th day of Ligue 1 between Amiens SC and RC Strasbourg," the FFF said in a statement.

"FIFA has invited the federations with a chosen referee for the World Women's Cup, to prepare them under the best conditions for this high-level competition. Their preparation, technical, athletic, will also be focused on the use of video assistance, which will be in function at this World Cup."

Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European League after she took charge of Hertha Berlin's Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen in 2017.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CDA 0 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue