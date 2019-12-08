Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We're still in a backward society - Fred hits out after allegedly being racially abused and struck by lighter

By Daniel Lewis
Fred

Manchester, December 8: Fred hit out at the "backward society" we live in after the Manchester United midfielder was allegedly racially abused and struck by a lighter in his team's 2-1 derby win over Manchester City.

A City supporter appeared to make racial gestures in the direction of Fred and team-mate Jesse Lingard in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The incident happened when Fred went to take a corner in the second half, with a series of objects also being hurled towards the Brazil international.

Fred hit by object during Manchester derby and seemingly subjected to racist abuse

City released a statement to say they are working closely with Greater Manchester Police and have vowed to ban for life any supporter found guilty of racism.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred confirmed he was hit by one missile and is eager for the matter to be dealt with but does not want to give attention to the perpetrators.

"Unfortunately we are still in a backward society," he told ESPN Brazil. " we still have to live with that in 2019.

"On the field I didn't see anything; I only saw it in the locker room afterwards.

"The guys showed me. (Someone) even threw a lighter and it hit me. I try not to care about that. I try to look ahead.

"Unfortunately, this is happening in some stadiums. It happened here, it happened in Ukraine with some friends. It's sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that.

"We can't give them any attention because that's all they want. I spoke to the referee after the match, they will do something about it and that's all.

"We are all the same regardless of skin colour, hair and gender. We came from the same place and we all go to the same place when it's all said and done."

Man City working with police over alleged racial abuse in derby as Solskjaer calls for action

Fred was hailed by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his star performance against City, and the 26-year-old is grateful for the support he has received.

"Thank God I have a lot of friends here in the locker room who hugged me, like Lingard," he added.

"I don't want to think about . I just want to move on."

More FRED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 MLL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue