Football

Fred agrees Manchester United switch

Posted By:
Fred will join Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk
Fred will join Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester, June 5: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazil midfielder Fred.

With Michael Carrick retiring and uncertainty over Marouane Fellaini's future in Manchester, United have turned to the 25-year-old in a deal that it is reported will be worth £52million.

A brief statement released on United's official website read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos.

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

Fred – who came off the bench in Brazil's 2-0 World Cup warm-up win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday – was linked with record-breaking Premier League champions Manchester City in January.

A 2013 arrival from Brazil's Internacional, Fred helped Ukrainian giants Shakhtar to three league titles, while amassing 155 appearances and 15 goals.

He is set to be joined by Porto full-back Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, where Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti have emerged as reported targets.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue