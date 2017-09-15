Students likely to get free passes for World Cup matches in Kolkata

Bengaluru, September 15: With just 21 days to go for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup kick-off, efforts are on to distribute free passes to students who wish to watch the matches at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The U-17 World Cup, which India is hosting for the first time, will be held across six venues in the country with Kolkata being one of them.
New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Guwahati and Goa are the other venues.
Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium will stage 10 matches in all during the tournament to be held from October 6 to 28 and that includes six group-stage ties, one pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal tie apiece and the third place play-off match and the final.
21 days to go for the biggest moment of #IndianFootball when #India face #USA in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.#BackTheBlue #INDvUSA #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/yUdqyzxP4R— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 15, 2017
According to a senior official of the West Bengal education department, arrangements have been made to provide free tickets to around 5,000 school and college students, both boys and girls, to watch each of the 10 matches of the championship, including the final.
According to local organisers, only those students who play the game or are at least involved in some sports activities would be provided with the free passes.
The West Bengal Sports Council, which is supervising the process, would also be forwarding lists of students it has prepared on its own. The lists will have names of students who have excelled in sports.
Originally a 120,000 capacity venue, the revamped Salt Lake Stadium, formally known as Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, now has a capacity of 66,687.