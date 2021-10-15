Friday Premier League Quiz

London, October 15: The Premier League returns for round eight after another international break as the early leaders look to gain further ground in the title race.
Leicester City host Manchester United in the headline clash of the weekend, with all eyes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver results ahead of a daunting schedule.
Liverpool, who boast the only remaining unbeaten record in the top flight, travel to Watford – under new boss Claudio Ranieri – for the first time since the Hornets crushed the Reds 3-0 in February 2020.
Reigning champions Manchester City invite winless Burnley to the Etihad Stadium, while fellow challengers Chelsea make the short trip to impressive newcomers Brentford.
Why not test your knowledge ahead of the next matchday with our quiz, powered by Opta data? The answers are at the bottom but no cheating…
1. Manchester United have the player with the most assists in the league (Paul Pogba, seven), the most chances created from set-pieces (Luke Shaw, 11) and the most overall chances created. Which Red Devil tops the charts for the latter?
2. Sadio Mane has scored 99 Premier League goals for Liverpool and could become just the third African player to hit a century in the competition. Can you name the other two?
3. Manchester City's last four home games against Burnley in all competitions have all finished the exact same result. What was the scoreline in these matches?
4. Chelsea have had more different scorers in the top flight than any other side this season (excluding own goals). How many players have netted for the Blues so far?
5. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira next visits former side Arsenal, for whom he made 279 Premier League appearances. He becomes the fourth man to play for the Gunners and return to manage against them in the competition. Can you name the previous three?
Answers:
1. Bruno Fernandes (23) 2. Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah 3. 5-0 4. 12 5. David O'Leary, Tony Adams and Remi Garde