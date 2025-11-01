Football Fulham Secures 3-0 Victory Over Wolves To End Losing Streak In Premier League Fulham defeated Wolves 3-0 at Craven Cottage, marking an end to their losing streak. The result puts pressure on Wolves as they remain at the bottom of the table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

Fulham secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Wolves at Craven Cottage, deepening the visitors' woes this season. Despite a slow start, Fulham took the lead in the ninth minute when Ryan Sessegnon scored after being set up by Raul Jimenez. Wolves' situation worsened as Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off before halftime for fouling Josh King.

The second half saw Fulham intensify their efforts, creating numerous opportunities. They doubled their lead just past the hour mark with Harry Wilson's precise strike following Wolves' defensive lapse. Wilson nearly scored again from distance, but Sam Johnstone saved his attempt. The third goal came when Yerson Mosquera accidentally turned Sessegnon's cross into his own net.

With little time left, Fulham continued to pressure Johnstone's goal. Samuel Chukwueze hit the crossbar from close range and narrowly missed the target after evading several challenges. This relentless attack highlighted Fulham's dominance throughout the match.

This defeat adds to Wolves' dismal start under manager Vitor Pereira, leaving them at the bottom of the table and eight points from safety. They have now set an unwanted record as the first team in English top-flight history to go winless in their opening 10 league matches for two consecutive seasons.

Josh King was instrumental for Fulham, drawing Agbadou's red card and becoming the third teenager from the club to start 10 Premier League games. Ryan Sessegnon also reached this milestone during his initial stint with Fulham, as did Collins John.

Sessegnon's Impact Against Wolves

Sessegnon has been particularly effective against Wolves, scoring three goals in six Premier League encounters against them—his highest tally against any team in the competition. His early goal set Fulham on course for victory and showcased his consistent threat in these fixtures.

The result sees Fulham climb to 14th place, alleviating some pressure on their campaign. Meanwhile, Wolves face increasing scrutiny as they struggle to find form and move away from relegation danger.