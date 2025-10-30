Football Fulham's Marco Silva Calls For Unity After EFL Cup Victory Over Wycombe Wanderers Following their EFL Cup victory against Wycombe, Fulham's Marco Silva emphasises the need for unity and positivity as they strive to improve their Premier League standing. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Fulham manager Marco Silva is urging unity within the club following their EFL Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers. This win, which came after a penalty shootout, ended a four-match losing streak across all competitions. Fulham, currently 17th in the Premier League, will face bottom-placed Wolves on Saturday. Silva sees the recent win as progress but acknowledges that more effort is needed to improve their standing.

Silva stated, "The results haven't been good enough for us, even in difficult circumstances and against some difficult opposition as well." He emphasised the importance of competitiveness and expressed confidence that having a full squad would strengthen the team. Silva added, "Many, many things are coming against us. Our words are not going to be enough. We have to work, keep working to be positive."

Wolves narrowly missed advancing to the EFL Cup quarter-finals after a thrilling 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Molineux. Despite trailing 3-0 at halftime, Wolves showcased resilience in the second half. David Moller Wolfe scored twice and remains optimistic about their performance against Chelsea. Wolfe remarked on the team's character and pride in wearing the shirt during the second half.

"I think we have very good characters in the group," said Wolfe. "At half-time everyone looked at each other. We are completely honest with each other now." He stressed the need for consistent performance throughout matches.

Raul Jimenez is eager for his first Premier League goal against Wolves since joining Fulham in 2023. During his time with Wolves, Jimenez failed to score in four matches against Fulham. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen has scored in 13 Premier League games for Wolves but has experienced defeat in six of those matches.

Larsen's record highlights a trend where players scoring frequently still end up on losing sides. Only a few players have higher percentages of losses when scoring.

Match Prediction and History

Fulham secured a 2-1 victory at Molineux in their last league encounter with Wolves. Historically, they have only won consecutive games against Wolves once before, back in October 1908. However, Fulham is currently on a four-game losing streak in the Premier League.

The Cottagers have struggled at home against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, failing to win any of their last five such matches.

Wolves aim to avoid extending their winless run to 14 league matches for the first time since 2012. They remain without a victory this season (D2 L7) and hope not to replicate last season's start of ten winless games.

Despite these challenges, Wolves have historically performed well against Fulham, winning eight out of 18 Premier League encounters.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta's analysis, Fulham holds a 54.7% chance of winning this match-up. The probability of a draw stands at 23.3%, while Wolves have a 22% chance of securing victory.

This statistical insight reflects both teams' current form and historical performances against each other.

As both teams prepare for this crucial fixture, they aim to break free from recent struggles and secure much-needed points in their respective campaigns.