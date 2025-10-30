Fulham's Marco Silva Calls For Unity After EFL Cup Victory Over Wycombe Wanderers

Fulham manager Marco Silva is urging unity within the club following their EFL Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers. This win, which came after a penalty shootout, ended a four-match losing streak across all competitions. Fulham, currently 17th in the Premier League, will face bottom-placed Wolves on Saturday. Silva sees the recent win as progress but acknowledges that more effort is needed to improve their standing.
Silva stated, "The results haven't been good enough for us, even in difficult circumstances and against some difficult opposition as well." He emphasised the importance of competitiveness and expressed confidence that having a full squad would strengthen the team. Silva added, "Many, many things are coming against us. Our words are not going to be enough. We have to work, keep working to be positive."
"I think we have very good characters in the group," said Wolfe. "At half-time everyone looked at each other. We are completely honest with each other now." He stressed the need for consistent performance throughout matches.
The Cottagers have struggled at home against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, failing to win any of their last five such matches.
Despite these challenges, Wolves have historically performed well against Fulham, winning eight out of 18 Premier League encounters.
This statistical insight reflects both teams' current form and historical performances against each other.