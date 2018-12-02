Football

Fulham target Liverpool defender Clyne

By
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne

Bengaluru, December 2: Newly appointed Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri hopes to tempt Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne into ending his Anfield misery.

Ranieri has asked Liverpool to let him have the former Southampton full-back on loan for the rest of the season.

The newly-promoted London side need an answer to their right-back problems and have been tipped off that Clyne prefers a return to the capital where he once plied his trade for Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old will have a major say on where he goes after losing his place at Liverpool through injury and then the emergence of youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Boss Jurgen Klopp also has Joe Gomez as an option at full-back so is happy for Clyne to go out on loan and reignite his frozen career.

It could lead to a permanent exit for the former Southampton defender further down the line.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock also wants Clyne and is a huge fan from his Crystal Palace days.

Leicester have made a surprise inquiry too, but it is not certain he would play regularly there with Ricardo Pereira doing a great job for the Foxes.

The Reds need to be sure Clyne, who joined in 2015 for £12.5million, is getting game time which he badly needs and fulham seems to be a good place for that.

Clyne has featured just once in all competitions this season starting in the Carabao Cup defeat against Chelsea.

The 27-year-old once used to be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and a regular member of the english national team as well but a series of injuries has made him lose his place both at Liverpool and in the national side as well.

A loan move could be instrumental for the player in reigniting his career and it would be a good move for Liverpool as well as they can decide on his future seeing how he fares during the loan spell.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 14:34 [IST]
