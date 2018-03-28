Gabriel Jesus rejects new Manchester City deal

London, March 28: Manchester City are having a season to remember this time out with Pep Guardiola working his magic but the Cityzens have a bad piece of news to deal with.
Star forward has reportedly rejected a new £90,000-a-week deal with Manchester City. The Brazilian striker looked set to pen fresh terms at the Etihad and add a year to his current contract that would keep him at the club until 2023.
However, the recent reports are suggesting that talks between Jesus' representatives and the City chiefs have not been successful.
And that has led Jesus' representatives, who are holding out for £100,000-a-week, putting negotiations on ice until after the World Cup.
The 20-year-old reportedly earns £65,000-a-week but wants a huge pay rise to commit his future to the Premier League leaders.
The Cityzens are still confident he will sign but that will not happen until the biggest show in the world i.e. the World Cup takes place in Russia from June 14 until July 15 where Jesus looks all but certain to lead Brazil's feared attack.
The young forward burst onto the scene last January and adapted to life in the English top-flight with ease just after moving to England. But the £27million buy from Palmeiras has suffered two long injury spells since then and admits he is still worried about getting hurt again.
Jesus said: "You end up thinking about the game where you got injured. Against Basel, I still played with some fear. There are some movements when I still have fear of getting injured."
The forward made his name on the scoresheet against Germany yesterday night. His goal separated the two sides as Brazil won the game 1-0 against the mighty Germans.
With Neymar, Coutinho and Willian, Jesus is likely to spearhead Brazil's attack in the World Cup ahead of Roberto Firmino of Liverpool who is in the form of his life this season.
Still just 20 years old, Jesus has a bright future ahead of himself and City want to ensure that his future lies at the Etihad. However, they have to wait for that and also have to prepare a better offer for the wonderkid.
