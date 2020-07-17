Football
Arsenal forward Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury

By Daniel Lewis

London, July 17: Arsenal have confirmed teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to return to training until the end of 2020 after undergoing successful surgery on a knee injury.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last year and scored 10 goals in 26 games before damaging the cartilage in his left knee during a training session on June 21.

The 19-year-old, who signed a long-term deal two weeks ago, was initially ruled out for "two to three months" but it has now been revealed he may not return to competitive action until next year.

An injury update on Arsenal's official website on Thursday (July 16) read: "He's currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place during the last week of June.

"The surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi's current progress at this stage of his recovery.

"He is currently at our training centre every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team.

"He will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020."

Arsenal also provided an update on Pablo Mari's condition, with the defender targeting a September return after damaging his ankle ligaments in last month's defeat to Manchester City.

"He is now off crutches after surgery and moving freely without aid," the statement read.

"He has returned home to Spain for a short period, where he continues to receive specialist attention and extensive therapy.

"He will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September."

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
