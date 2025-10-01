Football Galatasaray Defeats Liverpool 1-0 As Osimhen Scores Key Penalty In Champions League Clash Victor Osimhen scored a crucial penalty to secure a 1-0 victory for Galatasaray against Liverpool in the Champions League. The match featured late VAR drama and marked a significant win for the hosts. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Liverpool faced a challenging night in Istanbul, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Victor Osimhen's penalty in the first half sealed the win for the Turkish side. Dominik Szoboszlai's foul on Baris Yilmaz led to the decisive penalty, which Osimhen converted with composure. The match was marked by late VAR drama, adding tension to an already intense encounter.

Galatasaray ended their longest winless streak at home in the European Cup/Champions League with this victory. Before facing Liverpool, they had not won at home in eight games, dating back to a win over Lokomotiv Moscow in September 2018. This triumph also marked only their second win in 19 matches in the competition, having suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt earlier.

Victor Osimhen made history by becoming the first Nigerian player to score for three different teams in the Champions League: Lille, Napoli, and now Galatasaray. Additionally, he is the first Nigerian to reach 10 goals in the tournament's proper stages, surpassing Obafemi Martins' previous record of nine goals.

Liverpool's attempts to equalise were thwarted multiple times. Alisson denied Yilmaz early on, while Ugurcan Cakir stopped Hugo Ekitike's effort. Cody Gakpo saw his shot cleared off the line by Ismail Jakobs. Despite these chances, Liverpool couldn't find the net and suffered another setback following their recent loss to Crystal Palace.

The Reds have struggled against Galatasaray away from home, failing to secure a win in three visits. Their only worse away record is against Chelsea, where they have also failed to win in five attempts (three draws and two losses). This result leaves Liverpool searching for answers as they aim to regain form.

The match saw more drama when referee Clement Turpin initially awarded Liverpool a penalty after Ibrahima Konate appeared fouled by Wilfried Singo. However, after consulting VAR and reviewing pitch-side footage, Turpin reversed his decision. This left Liverpool without a crucial opportunity to level the score late in the game.

Despite pressing hard for an equaliser throughout the match, Liverpool could not break through Galatasaray's defence. Florian Wirtz had a chance but was denied by Ugurcan Cakir. Osimhen nearly doubled his tally after dispossessing Konate but was stopped by Alisson before leaving injured.