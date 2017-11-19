Edu Garcia, Sunil Chhetri strike as Bengaluru FC impress in ISL match against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru, November 19: A change in corner-kick routines helped Bengaluru FC defeat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their maiden Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday (November 19).
It took BFC nine corner attempts to finally get off the mark. And they did so by actually playing a short corner. Spaniard Edu Garcia, playing his first game for Bengaluru FC, passed it short to Udanta Singh from the right corner flag. Garcia then ran behind Udanta and received a return pass from the winger. With the Mumbai City defenders crowding up the far post to rein in the crosses, Garcia had space in front of him. He just stepped into the box in a flash and fired to the near post with his left foot, which beat Mumbai City goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.
It would appear that BFC have a bad conversion rate from their corners but it's not that simple. Garcia changed his set-piece routines often to keep the Mumbai players guessing throughout the match.
At first, Garcia would play it flat to the near post, where someone running across the box with pace would try to flick it behind the goal. Lenny Rodrigues and Udanta Singh attempted to do that but only came close to hitting the side-netting, which itself sparked goal-like celebrations from the clueless crowd at the farthest stand.
On a few other occasions, the defenders who had rushed to the opponent box for the corner would gush in to head it in. Central defenders Juanan Gonzalez and John Johnson were both unsuccessful, heading it over the bar.
Midfielder Erik Paartalu and striker Miku committed a foul in the box to deny BFC on two other occasions, but you could say that a goal was around the corner sooner or later.
That finally happened in the 67th minute as BFC announced themselves in the ISL in front of 17,796 fans at the stadium and thousand others watching on the tele.
BFC doubled their lead in added time of the second half, when the three points were more or less sealed in their favour. Defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo, a replacement for midfielder Sahil Tavora at half-time, was retrieving to his box after BFC goalkeeper launched a long goal-kick for Sunil Chhetri to chase. Even Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder charged out of the box to clear it as Chhetri lurked around. Wadoo got their first, but he made a mess out of the clearance and headed it right at Amrinder. Chhetri pounced on the rebound, which fell to Amrinder's right, made space for himself and chipped it over the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
The only black spot for BFC is their skipper getting into the book for a dive. It was in the 83rd minute when Chhetri turned in the box to get a shot off Miku's delightful cross from the right. He had two defenders keeping him company and tried to claim a penalty, but referee Juenkou Wandji Aureelien awarded him a yellow instead.
But did Mumbai City FC ever come close to challenging BFC's might at home? They indeed had a couple of chances, but BFC were cautious at the back.
Achille Emana, who replaced Leonardo Costa in the first half after the latter suffered a hamstring injury, was at the forefront of the Mumbai attack. He had company in Brazilian midfielder Everton Santos but the entire Mumbai unit was half asleep in the first 45.
Emana sent Everton through in the 54th minute but Juanan made a block. Seven minutes later, Emana himself powered past the BFC defence but could not finish well. He later beat substitute defender Subhasish Bose on the run on the right, but his cross was found begging.
As for BFC, they too had a couple of moments to take and double their lead.
BFC could have gone ahead in the 23rd minute, when Udanta connected with Miku inside the box from the right. Miku found space for himself and floated in a ball for Sunil Chhetri, whose volley drifted just outside the left post.
The trio was involved in another counter attack a minute later. Miku, on the left, squared to Chhetri, who sent Udanta through on the right. The winger went for goal and his shot was way off the near post. Three minutes later, Chhetri surged into the box after beating the right-back, but the threat was parried by a couple of Mumbai defenders.
Udanta stole the ball from the feet of Sehnaj Singh and pushed it into the box to Miku. The Venezuelan striker cut to avoid a sliding Rozario and shot at goal with his left foot, which was no problem for Amrinder Singh.
In the first half's added time, John Johnson sent Udanta through and the winger beat left-back Abinash Ruidas with his pace but could not beat the Mumbai City central defenders with his cross.
In the second half, Edu Garcia chased a long ball on the left. Twisted his way past Wadoo and then curled to the far post, only to be punched away by Amrinder.
Miku missed the crossbar on one occasion from close. But all said and done, BFC delivered a complete performance to take home the three points.
They next face Delhi Dynamos on Sunday (November 26).