Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema doubtful of future at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, April 17: Real madrid's forward duo Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are reportedly fighting for their future at the Los Blancos.
Although the defending Champions League side are on course for a third straight CL title where they face a stern test from Bayern Munich who are on course for a treble themselves, it has been a relatively poor season for Real Madrid so far. The main cause for the dip in form this season has been the misfiring attacking players Bale and Benzema.
While Bale has suffered from match fitness and injuries, Benzema has certainly not been lethal in front of goal. The Welshman has managed 11 goals so far while Benzema has scored a mere 5 goals in 26 matches. Their failures has led to speculations of the pair leaving in the summer with rumors of Robert Lewandowski agreeing a deal to join the Los Blancos doing the rounds.
Real coach Zinedine Zidane has long been a supporter of Benzema, but in the 2017/18 season his case is a unique one. He took shots but they weren't anywhere near the target, he couldn't find a way to break his goal-scoring drought, and his place against Bayern Munich now has to be in serious jeopardy. Benzema will need to improve his form to stay at Madrid next season.
As for Bale, speculations about him leaving for the Premier League are high as Zidane is finding more faith in the emerging talents of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez along with Isco who has made the cut in the starting XI. Adding to the speculation of Madrid moving in for Neymar, selling Bale is the most viable option for the club to gather funds for the Brazilian superstar.
Although the future of both is ambiguous, they still have a chance to add a fourth Champions League medal to their kitty.
