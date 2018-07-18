Gareth Bale set to stay at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, July 18: Although his comments after the Champions League final in May were more than expected, Gareth Bale was surely enduring tough times under Zinedine Zidane. However, what wasn’t expected were Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments casting doubts over his future at Madrid. And rightly so, the Portuguese opened a new chapter in his life with his transfer to Juventus. The striker dropped subtle hints for this, most notably being his snubbing from Real Madrid’s new kit launch before the World Cup.
Gareth Bale on the other hand still remained positive, donning Real Madrid’s new jersey in the advert and even turning up for pre-season practice sessions at Madrid’s training ground. It is now understood that Gareth Bale is in fact giving his last shot to be a Galactico at Madrid and finally come out of Cristiano’s shadow.
The Welshman recently celebrated his 29th birthday with his team-mates as he prepares for next season and it appears he is happy to be back.
In a post on his Instagram page Bale wrote: 'Great to be back in training with Real Madrid and a big thank you to everyone for all your birthday messages.'
Manchester United will be particularly wary of this situation as the Red Devils were on song to bring him back to the Premier League. Bale held talks with his agent after the final and will sit down with new boss Lopetegui to discuss his plans for the coming season. And it is expected that Lopetegui will indeed hand him the role that Cristiano had been carrying for nine years at Madrid, a role that surely guarantees Bale’s stay at Madrid.
Bale could be playing with a completely different front three, with Eden Hazard heavily linked to join Real Madrid along with his Belgian team-mate Thibaut Courtois.
