Gary Neville heaps praise on Jack Wilshere

Bengaluru, January 17: Former England assistant coach and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as he labelled him as England's best midfielder "by a street" and suggested could play in any team in Europe.
The 25-year-old has battled injuries for the last couple of seasons and was also sidelined at the start of this new season after he broke his leg last year.
However, the 25-year-old has come back from the injury strongly to participate in this season's Gunners squad and the England midfielder has been gaining great support in his mission to return to the Arsenal first team after presenting some great performance in the Europa League and Carabao Cup up until now as well as most recently in Premier league.
Wilshere started only in 7 games and all over made only his 12th Premier League appearance of the season in the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, but stood out once again among a dismantled Arsenal side which is struggling at sixth place.
And Gary who worked with the midfielder in the Three-Lions set up as an assistant coach for four years now has claimed that if fit, no other midfielders in the country is better than the 26-year-old.
"He's the best English midfield player by a street," he told Monday Night Football.
"I worked with all of the English midfield players for four years and he could play in any single team in this country and live in that team or any single team in Europe, he is that good.
"The problem with Jack Wilshere is his fitness and his injuries and his reliability. If you had him playing every week he is a wonderful, wonderful player. He has a great attitude, he trains well and he has got fantastic ability.
"He takes the ball on the half-turn and he's the only English central midfield player . Dele Alli yes and Ross Barkley yes, but I class them as being more forwards.
"I've worked with him and I've got no allegiance to Jack Wilshere or Arsenal Football Club and this is a fantastic player and talent, who is a must for England if he is fit and playing well."
Wilshere has only six months left on his contract and in the upcoming January as Bosman Transfer rule, if he is not given a new contract he is free to talk to other clubs over a possible transfer.
The midfielder at the start of the season was regarded as a fringe player of the squad and he earlier also hinted that in a bid to secure a World Cup place he might move to a different side in order to have more game time.
However, the situation now seemed to have completely changed over the past couple of months after the England international re-established himself as a key member of the Gunners’ squad after a series of impressive performance and now as per sources, the Arsenal board are ready to offer him a new contract extension which Wilshere is ready to pen down.