Football Gasperini Reflects On Avoidable Goal As Roma Suffers First Defeat Of The Season Gian Piero Gasperini expressed disappointment over an avoidable goal leading to Roma's first defeat of the season against Torino. Despite dominating play, Roma failed to convert chances and suffered from player fatigue. Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Gian Piero Gasperini acknowledged that Torino's winning goal against his Roma team could have been prevented. Roma experienced their first loss of the season, falling 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico. Giovanni Simeone scored a remarkable goal just before the hour mark, disrupting Roma's momentum.

Despite having 22 shots and an expected goals (xG) of 1.3, Roma couldn't break through Torino's defence. This defeat marked their first home league loss in 2025. Gasperini attributed the loss to players returning late from international duty and the high temperatures in Rome.

Gasperini explained, "From the start, we were lacking the ability to shoot, make the last pass, the right final ball." He emphasised that maintaining energy levels in such heat is crucial to avoid conceding goals.

The coach noted that although they performed well overall, they struggled with energy due to the heat. "The match was decided by an avoidable goal," he said. "The energy was a little lower in this temperature, and everything became more difficult."

Gasperini chose a lighter attack strategy by pairing Paulo Dybala with Matias Soule while leaving Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk on the bench. However, Dybala had to be substituted at halftime due to a minor injury.

Dybala's Injury Concerns

"Dybala had a small physical problem, so he had to come off," Gasperini mentioned. The team is currently waiting for more information regarding Dybala's condition and hopes it isn't serious.

This setback prevented Roma from matching Serie A leaders Napoli and Juventus, who both secured victories earlier. The team will need to regroup quickly as they aim to bounce back in upcoming matches.