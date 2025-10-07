Football Gattuso Willing To Adapt Tactics For Italy's World Cup Qualification Efforts Gennaro Gattuso is prepared to set aside his personal preferences to enhance Italy's chances in the World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel. He emphasises the need for tactical flexibility and improved team performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Gennaro Gattuso is open to changing his tactics as Italy gears up for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel. He stated he would "put my ego aside" if a new formation benefits the team. Since taking over from Luciano Spalletti in June, Gattuso has maintained a perfect record with two wins against these teams last month.

Italy faces a crucial period as they trail Norway in their qualifying group. They cannot afford any slip-ups when they visit Estonia on Saturday and host Israel in Udine next Tuesday. The Italians risk missing their third consecutive World Cup, having failed to qualify for the last two tournaments in Russia and Qatar.

In a pre-match press conference, Gattuso highlighted areas needing improvement. "There are many things we need to fix," he said. "It's not just about the defence but being able to sniff out danger in all areas of the pitch." Despite some challenges, he acknowledged positives, noting that they allowed Israel back into the game but managed to secure victory.

During September's international break, Italy scored 10 goals, including a 5-0 win over Estonia and a thrilling 5-4 triumph over Israel. Gattuso emphasised adaptability: "A coach must be able to do it all. I have to set my ego aside and do what is best for the team." He expressed willingness to use any formation that suits the players, even if it means adopting a three-man defence.

The Italian squad has shown improvement since last month, with players gaining more match experience. Gattuso noted this progress and remains focused on refining their approach. "We've got to improve our attitude; it's not about the tactical system," he added, stressing that mindset is key alongside strategy.

Gattuso's commitment to flexibility underscores his dedication to achieving success with Italy's national team. His readiness to adjust tactics reflects his understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level. With crucial matches ahead, Italy aims to secure vital points and keep their World Cup hopes alive.