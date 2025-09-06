Football Gennaro Gattuso Aims To Reignite Enthusiasm Among Italy Supporters After Dominant Win Over Estonia After a commanding 5-0 victory against Estonia, Gennaro Gattuso expresses his commitment to restoring enthusiasm among Italy supporters. The Azzurri's strong performance highlights their potential as they prepare for upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Italy's national football team, under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso, began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a resounding 5-0 victory over Estonia. This win marked an impressive start for Gattuso as head coach. Mateo Retegui scored twice, while Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori, and Alessandro Bastoni also found the net in Bergamo. All five goals came in the second half.

For Retegui, this match was significant as it marked his return to Bergamo after leaving Atalanta for Al-Qadisiyah in July. Reflecting on his return, he said: "I have many memories and emotions of being back home here. We showed great hunger, hard work and humility all week. We proved we're still standing and want to fight for qualification." His performance was a testament to his determination and skill.

Italy's victory was crucial as they aim to close the gap on Group I leaders Norway. They are currently six points behind but have a game in hand. The team's next challenge is against Israel on neutral ground in Hungary. A win would allow Italy to overtake Israel and move into second place in the group standings.

Gattuso expressed gratitude towards his players for their effort and attitude during the match. He stated: "We have to thank the lads for the performance because we were only lacking a goal in the first half." He acknowledged that playing with two strikers involved risks but felt it was necessary against a weaker opponent.

The match against Estonia was Italy's first time scoring three or more goals since their game against Lithuania in September 2021. This offensive display highlighted their attacking prowess and set a positive tone for future matches under Gattuso's leadership.

Focus on Enthusiasm and Team Spirit

Gattuso emphasised the importance of restoring enthusiasm among Italian fans through strong performances. He noted: "We have an objective, which is to make the people happy and give enthusiasm back to the Italians." His focus on team spirit and hard work reflects his coaching philosophy.

As Italy prepares for their upcoming match against Israel, Gattuso remains committed to maintaining high standards. He believes that while mistakes can happen, having the right attitude is crucial for success at this level of competition.

The Italian squad demonstrated resilience and determination throughout their training sessions leading up to this match. Their efforts paid off with a convincing win that has set them on a promising path towards World Cup qualification.