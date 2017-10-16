Germany run roughshod over Colombia; enter last eight

New Delhi, October 16: Germany booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 with a convincing 4-0 victory over Colombia in New Delhi on Monday.
The win takes the European side into a last-eight match-up versus Brazil or Honduras in Kolkata on Sunday.
The Germans took the lead in fortuitous circumstances just seven minutes after the start.
Colombia goalkeeper Kevin Mier was unable to collect a loose ball at the feet of Jann-Fiete Arp and the Germany captain took advantage by neatly finishing from a tight angle.
Though Colombia pressed forward, every German attack had more potency as the opening half wore on.
John Yeboah had several chances to find the scoresheet, with his best opportunity cannoning off the crossbar on 34 minutes.
The Europeans would not be denied, though, as Yann Bisseck rose to head home Sahverdi Cetin's corner from the left to hand a two-goal lead to Germany at the break.
They then sealed their passage to the last eight with another two after the restart.
Yeboah converted an Arp pass in the Colombia box on 49 minutes before the captain scored his second of the match to secure a four-goal victory.
The only blemish was a yellow card to winger Dennis Jastrzembski that rules him out of Sunday's quarter-final through suspension.