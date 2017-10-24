Germany Under-17 boss blames referee for loss against Brazil

Bengaluru, October 24: Germany U-17 head coach Christian Wück has put the blame on the referee for their exit from the World Cup by the hands of Brazil.
Germany led for the most of the game but Brazil came back in fashion to win the game 2-1 with two goals in quick succession and Wuck believes the referee was not fair.
Speaking to the press following the game about what happened in the ninety minutes, an emotional Wuck breathed fire as he declared that the referee was "the difference" in the game between the two sides.
"Did you see what was happening in the field?" Wuck asked rather sarcastically on being asked what was the reason for their loss.
"If you had seen the same game as me, you already know why we lost the game."
Wuck went on an all-out tirade against the USA referee Jair Marrufo, who he believed failed to live to the standards alleging that he failed to give his team a clear penalty in the second half.
"Just look at (Jan) Boller’s eyebrows. Before they took the lead. Just look at his eyebrows. He had a cut in his eye, and it was a clear foul," fumed Wuck.
"I have no qualms about losing a match. But if it’s like this, then it’s very very harsh. Before every World Cup game, each team gets instruction from the referees that every elbow in the face is a clear foul. It’s a red card, and here it’s not even a foul! I don’t believe it."
The four-time senior World Cup champions, who have never won the U-17 World Cup looked the better side in the opening 45 minutes and the German coach was unhappy that they could not capitalise on their advantage in the first half.
"If there is one criticism that I can have of my own teams is that we failed to score the second," said Wuck.
"We had chances but we failed to convert them. On the day, we were just not lucky enough."