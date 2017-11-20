Gerrard and Carragher told Rafa was not warmest of characters: Owen

Bengaluru, November 20: Liverpool legend Michael Owen has claimed former Liverpool stars Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher told him bad things about Rafa Benitez during the Spaniard’s tenure at Anfield.
Liverpool appointed Benitez as manager in 2004 after Gerard Houllier stepped aside and Michael Owen left the club just before that as he went on to join Real Madrid.
The Spaniard failed to land the club a Premier League title, but did deliver silverware in the form of the 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup.
However, while speaking on Benitez, Owen revealed that Gerrard and Carragher did not always say the nicest of things about their old boss who was and is still regarded highly by the Liverpool fans.
“I didn’t work with Benitez for long before I left Liverpool to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2004, but speaking to friends like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, they would say that Rafa is not the warmest of characters around his players,” he told Yahoo Sport.
“Benitez gets the best out of teams and he has done well at Newcastle, but he does not appear to be a manager who puts his arm around players and gives them that kind of emotional support when they night need it.”
Owen also revealed that Chelsea stars Frank Lampard and John Terry said him good things about Jose Mourinho, though.
“When he first came to Chelsea, John Terry and Frank Lampard were telling us how great Mourinho was when we met up with them in the England squad.
“They said he was a great laugh, got close to the players and was wonderful to work for, but we have seen a few examples of the opposite from him in recent years.
“It seem that if you are in his team and part of his immediate plans, he will defend you to the hilt, but if you are out of form or injured, he ignores you.
“That kind of approach means some players will not be happy, but that is how football has always worked. When I look back at my career, I loved the managers who picked me and wanted me and didn’t have much time for those who didn’t. That’s natural I guess.”