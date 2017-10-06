Ghana make winning start. NZ, Turkey split points

New Delhi, October 6: Ghana made a winning start to their FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Group A rivals Colombia in New Delhi on Friday (October 6).
There were good chances and saves made during the first half, but it was not until the 39th minute that the West Africans made the decisive breakthrough, reports FIFA.com.
A fine counter-attack saw Black Starlets captain Eric Ayiah make an incisive run down the left flank before delivering a pinpoint low cross that Sadiq Ibrahim duly converted at the far post for 1-0 half-time lead.
The Colombians went in search of an equaliser after the break, with their best chance falling to substitute Deiber Caicedo. Yet, after breaking into the Ghana box from the right flank, his low effort went wide of the far post.
Costly draw for Kiwis
New Zealand and Turkey opened their campaigns with a hard-fought Group B draw on a steamy evening in Navi Mumbai.
The Turks had the better of the first half with Ahmed Kutucu's headed goal from a corner their just reward.
They could have opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute, but Melih Gokcimen failed to beat the goalkeeper on a breakaway and Atalay Babacan mis-fired on the rebound.
The Kiwis grew into the match after going behind, pressing well on either side of half-time.
FT | #FIFAU17WC— #FIFAU17WC 🇮🇳⚽️🏆 (@FIFAcom) October 6, 2017
🇨🇴Colombia 0-1 Ghana🇬🇭
🇳🇿New Zealand 1-1 Turkey🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/xFFSklyW2D
Their goal came from a bit of fast thinking just before the hour when Elijah Just took a quick free kick and found a streaking Mata alone in the box.
Both teams traded narrow misses the rest of the way, but New Zealand went closest as Charles Spragg fizzed a shot just over the crossbar with 15 minutes to go, and the impressive Just hit the post in the 83rd minute.
Mata got his second yellow card for leading with an arm five minutes into second half stoppage time.