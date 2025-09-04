Football Gianluigi Donnarumma Proud To Join Manchester City As Best Team In The World Gianluigi Donnarumma shares his excitement about joining Manchester City after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper aims for success with his new team while reflecting on his past experiences. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 0:05 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Gianluigi Donnarumma expressed his pride in joining Manchester City, a team he considers the best globally. The Italian goalkeeper transferred from Paris Saint-Germain for £26 million (€30 million) on the deadline day. Currently, he is with Italy for international duties. At PSG, Donnarumma played 104 Ligue 1 matches and participated in 40 Champions League games, contributing significantly to their treble win last season.

Despite his contributions, Donnarumma became surplus to requirements at PSG after Lucas Chevalier's arrival from Lille. Reflecting on his time under Luis Enrique at PSG, Donnarumma mentioned having a positive relationship with the manager. He appreciated Enrique's directness during training camp discussions. "I’ve always had a good relationship with Luis Enrique," he stated.

During an Italy press conference, Donnarumma shared his excitement about joining Manchester City. "I couldn’t wait to go to City; they strongly wanted me," he said. He felt proud of being desired by such a prestigious club and acknowledged the need for continuous improvement. "You can’t be anything but proud for the work I’ve done," he added.

His goal is to achieve as much success as possible with both Manchester City and the Italian national team. Despite speculation about his ball-playing skills being a reason for falling out of favour at PSG, Donnarumma dismissed these concerns. "No, I don’t think there’s problems with using my feet," he remarked confidently.

Donnarumma began playing in Serie A at just 16 years old and has since achieved significant milestones. He acknowledges that mistakes are part of the game but remains focused on his accomplishments. "For what I’ve accomplished... there can always be mistakes," he noted.

Questions have arisen regarding why Donnarumma was no longer favoured by Luis Enrique at PSG. However, he believes it’s natural for managers to make decisions they deem best for their teams. "Not sure if I’m disappointed; everyone chooses what they believe to be best," he commented.

Donnarumma's focus remains on winning titles with Manchester City and Italy, acknowledging that achieving such goals requires hard work and dedication. His move to Manchester City marks a new chapter in his career as he aims for further success on both club and international stages.