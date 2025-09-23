Football Gianluigi Donnarumma Expresses Desire To Remain At PSG Before Joining Manchester City Gianluigi Donnarumma wished to continue with Paris Saint-Germain before his recent transfer to Manchester City. He reflects on his successful time at PSG and the challenges of change. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Gianluigi Donnarumma recently transitioned from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City, although he initially wished to remain in Paris. The goalkeeper played a crucial role in PSG's successful treble-winning season last year. However, Lucas Chevalier's arrival from Lille saw Donnarumma fall out of favour. During his time at PSG, he made 104 Ligue 1 appearances and participated in 40 Champions League matches.

In the Champions League during the 2024-25 season, Donnarumma managed six clean sheets while conceding 14 goals across 15 games. His efforts were recognised when he received the men's Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he ranked ninth overall for the top award. Despite his achievements, he moved to Manchester City on transfer deadline day, signing a five-year contract reportedly valued at £30 million.

Since joining Manchester City, Donnarumma has impressed by conceding only once in two matches and making four saves against Manchester United and Arsenal. Although pleased with his move to the Premier League, he acknowledged that leaving PSG was challenging. "Yes, when you go through so many positive things, when you spend a lot of time with great friends, it is difficult," Donnarumma told reporters.

Reflections on Leaving PSG

Donnarumma expressed gratitude for his time at PSG, highlighting the extraordinary support from fans and staff. He said: "Change is difficult, but at the base, I had found [at PSG] really extraordinary supporters, extraordinary players, the staff, the coach, the sporting director, the president. That is why I had wanted to stay." Despite these sentiments, he appreciates being part of Manchester City’s welcoming environment.

Donnarumma feels embraced by his new club and teammates at Manchester City. He remarked on finding an "extraordinary club [Man City], with extraordinary players," who welcomed him like family. This sense of belonging is significant for him as he adapts to life in England and continues his career in a new league.