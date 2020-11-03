Giggs denies domestic violence allegations after being arrested

Bengaluru, November 3: Manchester United great and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied all allegations of assault of his girlfriend Kate Greville after being arrested following reports of a disturbance at his home on Sunday.
The 46-year-old was co-operating with police, according to a statement released by his representative.
"Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," it read.
"He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."
Earlier British tabloid The Sun reported that police were called to Giggs's home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.
The Football Association of Wales, which cancelled a press conference in which Giggs was supposed to name the squad for the forthcoming international friendlies as well as the UEFA Nations League, issued a statementsaying it was "aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."
The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10.05 pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but didn't require any treatment.
"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."
Giggs, who was capped 64 times by Wales was named the national team manager in January 2018, after a stellar playing career with United in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups.
