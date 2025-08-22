Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 2nd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football Oliver Glasner Urges Marc Guehi To Stay At Crystal Palace After Conference League Win Following Crystal Palace's Conference League win, Oliver Glasner emphasised the importance of Marc Guehi remaining with the team amid transfer speculation. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

myKhel Team

Crystal Palace recently celebrated a narrow 1-0 victory over Frederikstad in the Conference League playoffs. Jean-Philippe Mateta was instrumental, scoring the decisive goal and creating two additional chances. The French striker took three shots during the match, with two on target and one hitting the post. This win marked Palace's first European fixture triumph.

The absence of Eberechi Eze, who is reportedly nearing a move to Arsenal, captured headlines before the match. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool, raising concerns about his future at Crystal Palace. Guehi's contract ends next summer, but Chairman Steve Parish is keen to avoid losing him for free.

Oliver Glasner expressed his hope that Guehi will remain available for selection in their upcoming second leg against Fredrikstad. "We can't register anyone," Glasner stated, emphasising the importance of retaining Guehi for the match. He added that losing Guehi would present significant challenges for the team.

Glasner highlighted the limited squad options available to him after their European win. "We had 17 on-field players available," he noted, including one academy player and two others advised to leave. This leaves them with only 14 players for six games between August 10th and 31st.

Despite these challenges, Glasner remains confident in his squad's capabilities. "This group, I know we can rely on them," he said. However, he acknowledged that starting the season under such conditions isn't ideal. "It's really not the best way you should start into the season," he admitted.

Glasner stressed that maintaining an unbeaten record in their first three games is positive but acknowledged they are operating below full capacity. He reiterated his stance on Guehi's importance: "If Marc leaves and is not available for Frederikstad, we will have big troubles."

As Crystal Palace navigates these early-season challenges, retaining key players like Marc Guehi remains crucial for their success in upcoming fixtures.