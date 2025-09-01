PKL 2025 Points Table on August 31 After Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers: Know Standing of All Teams

Football Oliver Glasner Stresses Importance Of Keeping Marc Guehi For Crystal Palace's Success In 2025-26 Season Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner emphasises the need to retain captain Marc Guehi for a successful upcoming season. With transfer rumours swirling, Glasner believes Guehi's leadership and performance are crucial for the team's ambitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, emphasises the importance of retaining captain Marc Guehi for a successful 2025-26 season. Guehi's leadership was evident in Palace's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, where he scored a remarkable goal. This win extended Palace's unbeaten streak to 14 matches, marking their longest run in top-flight history.

Amidst speculation about Guehi's future, Liverpool reportedly made a £35 million offer for the England international. However, Palace is holding out for a £40 million package. Glasner insists on keeping Guehi, especially with the club's busy schedule after qualifying for the Conference League phase.

Glasner shared his thoughts with BBC Match of the Day, stating, "I told this to the chairman, we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season." He highlighted the difficulty of finding a suitable replacement quickly and stressed that selling Guehi without one would be detrimental.

The manager reiterated that they had an agreement to secure a replacement by July 1. He considers Guehi indispensable, saying, "He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players...he is our captain." The emphasis remains on maintaining team strength for success.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored in the same match against Aston Villa, echoed Glasner's sentiments about Guehi. Speaking to Sky Sports, Mateta praised his teammate: "Every game he brings something new, and he is a fantastic player. I hope he stays with us."

Guehi joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has since become a pivotal figure at the club. Over his tenure, he has made 161 appearances and played a key role in winning their first FA Cup in 2024-25 and this season's Community Shield.

A Memorable Performance

If his match against Villa was his last for Palace, Guehi left fans with an unforgettable moment through his impressive goal into the top-right corner. Notably, six of his seven Premier League goals have been scored away from home.

Reflecting on his journey with Palace and being captain at such a young age, Guehi expressed gratitude: "They mean a lot. I'm a South London boy. Captain of the football club from a young age." His connection with fans and family remains strong.

Despite not enjoying constant media attention, Guehi appreciates having supportive teammates and staff around him: "I don't like the limelight too much...but I'm lucky that I have a good club and team-mates around me."