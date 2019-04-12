Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Goa, Chennaiyin eye redemption in Super Cup final

By
FC Goa

Bhubaneswar, April 12: Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will go into the Super Cup 2019 final at the Kalinga Stadium eyeing redemption, although for different reasons.

Goa had to endure the heartbreak of losing out on the Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 title on the last day of the campaign, going down to Bengaluru FC courtesy of an extra time goal.

Winning the Super Cup will help Sergio Lobera's side soften the blow and claim silverware for the first time in the club's history.

For Chennaiyin, the ISL 2017-18 champions, the 2018-19 campaign turned out to be a disastrous one. John Gregory's men saw their title defence fall face-first as they ended the season at the bottom of the table. Winning the knockout tournament will be a big opportunity for Chennaiyin to give the disappointed fans something to cheer about after what has been a nightmarish season.

The two teams have plenty of history between them, most notably, facing off in the ISL 2015 final - a dramatic and feisty match which Chennaiyin eventually won 3-2 courtesy of two very late goals.

Corominas in form

Corominas in form

Despite having to face I League 2018-19 champions Chennai City FC in the semifinal without the likes of Edu Bedia, who was suspended for the tie, the Gaurs faced little trouble dispatching of a strong Chennai City side which, throughout the season, established itself as arguably the most exciting team in the country.

With Edu back for the final, Goa will be even stronger heading into the decider on Saturday. The Goa outfit has been in fine form offensively, with the likes of Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes and Bedia all amongst the goals.

Lobera upbeat

Lobera upbeat

At the pre-match press conference, Goa coach Lobera sounded upbeat.

"We're approaching this final in the same way we approached the last one - with a lot of excitement. We're working on the same path as we did in the last games. We've to be able to handle the emotions. We are doing nothing special. We just want to approach it with the right attitude."

Thapa, the key

Thapa, the key

Despite struggling terribly during the campaign, Gregory's side has looked like a side transformed post the ISL.

Anirudh Thapa, has established himself as the team's talisman. The youngster's technical abilities have shone through in the last few matches and the 21-year-old has been central to everything good Chennaiyin have managed going forward.

Gregory wants to win it

Gregory wants to win it

No wonder Gregory is expecting a good show from his wards.

"We're pleased to be in the final. We've worked incredibly hard to reach here. We've beaten two teams that made the semifinals of this season's ISL, but this will be a big test for us. Now that we're in the final, there is only one thought - to win it," he said.

(Source: Super Cup Media)

Super Cup final kick off

Saturday, April 13

8.30pm at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Live on Star Sports 3

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue