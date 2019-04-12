Goa, Chennaiyin eye redemption in Super Cup final

Corominas in form
Despite having to face I League 2018-19 champions Chennai City FC in the semifinal without the likes of Edu Bedia, who was suspended for the tie, the Gaurs faced little trouble dispatching of a strong Chennai City side which, throughout the season, established itself as arguably the most exciting team in the country.
With Edu back for the final, Goa will be even stronger heading into the decider on Saturday. The Goa outfit has been in fine form offensively, with the likes of Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes and Bedia all amongst the goals.
Lobera upbeat
At the pre-match press conference, Goa coach Lobera sounded upbeat.
"We're approaching this final in the same way we approached the last one - with a lot of excitement. We're working on the same path as we did in the last games. We've to be able to handle the emotions. We are doing nothing special. We just want to approach it with the right attitude."
Thapa, the key
Despite struggling terribly during the campaign, Gregory's side has looked like a side transformed post the ISL.
Anirudh Thapa, has established himself as the team's talisman. The youngster's technical abilities have shone through in the last few matches and the 21-year-old has been central to everything good Chennaiyin have managed going forward.
Gregory wants to win it
No wonder Gregory is expecting a good show from his wards.
"We're pleased to be in the final. We've worked incredibly hard to reach here. We've beaten two teams that made the semifinals of this season's ISL, but this will be a big test for us. Now that we're in the final, there is only one thought - to win it," he said.