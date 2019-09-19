Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Golden League begins second season with unique database to bring Delhi football players under one roof

By
Golden League begins second season with unique database to bring Delhi football players under one roof
The league will have matches on 12 consecutive Sundays with 100 - 150 matches on each day

New Delhi, Sep 19: Delhi's homegrown unprecedented league, the Golden League is coming back for its second season on September 29. With a unique data system - FD Connect, this time the league is aspiring to be more connected and accessible than its former edition.

In a bid to take the League a notch higher, Power Finance Corporation has come on board as a co-sponsor to the League. FD connect will unite the entire football community together under one roof.

With this, Football Delhi is providing an opportunity for every young player across the city to be a recognized football player in the city. FD connect will also provide its registered members with a membership card. This database will give access to the details of any football event in Delhi easier than ever before.

Meanwhile, the Golden League will be back with its second season which will continue for three months. The unique league aimed at promoting football in Delhi at the grassroots level, saw 176 teams playing a total of 751 matches in its previous edition.

Power Finance Corporation, Chairman and Managing Director Shri Rajeev Sharma said, "PFC is happy to support the Grassroots Football Development initiative of Football Delhi. We can anticipate that through Golden League participation in football will grow many folds and this platform will help the key stakeholders in identifying many talented players. I would like to wish Golden League very best."

This time, it is expected to be bigger and better as 250 teams have already registered for the league. A total of 1200 matches across 15 venues are to be played in this edition. The league will have matches on 12 consecutive Sundays with 100 - 150 matches on each day.

Football Delhi President, Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We are very delighted to get the support of Power Finance Corporation for the development of grassroot football through Golden League. This partnership will help in multiple ways to energize football at the grassroots level in Delhi and above all, football will touch every strata of society."

With this unparalleled league, Football Delhi is trying to reach out to young football players from all walks of life and provide them with a platform to hone their skills.

This distinctive league will have teams in 3 different categories - U-7, U-9 and U-11 and will have both boys and girls in the participating teams. In order to encourage more young girls to play football, the league will provide more points to the team with more number of girls.

Source: Press Release

More DELHI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Yuvraj's 6 sixes turns 12 this day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: delhi football kids
Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 19:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue