Higuain to AC Milan not yet agreed – Marotta

Posted By: OPTA
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Turin, August 1: Juventus have not yet finalised a deal with AC Milan for striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to club general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to join the Rossoneri on an initial loan deal for an €18million fee, with the option of making the move permanent for €36m.

Juve and Milan officials are believed to have met on Tuesday (July 31) to thrash out the finer details of the agreement, as well as discuss the prospect of a swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara.

However, Marotta claims there has not yet been a satisfactory conclusion to the discussions.

When asked if everything was agreed over Higuain's future, he told reporters in Milan: "Not so much."

Higuain fired Juve to back-to-back domestic doubles after joining from Napoli in 2016 for €90m.

However, the €112m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have prompted him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
