Football Good News For Kerala Fans! Lionel Messi-Led Argentina To Visit In November By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 9:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kerala's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has once again assured football fans in the state that Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team will indeed visit Kerala later this year. Addressing doubts raised over the World Cup-winning captain's travel plans, the Minister confirmed on Saturday that the team is scheduled to arrive in November.

The announcement comes amidst growing political debate. Recently, state Congress leaders, including party president Sunny Joseph, criticised Abdurahiman for creating "unrealistic expectations" around Messi's trip.

Responding to the criticism, the Minister clarified that while Messi has plans to travel across other Indian states, those engagements are part of his personal schedule and not officially tied to the Argentina Football Association (AFA).

"So far, the Argentina team has not said they will skip Kerala. On the contrary, the government has been informed of their arrival in November. Necessary security arrangements have already been requested for the team," Abdurahiman said.

He also dismissed concerns about the event following the withdrawal of the original sponsor. "The AFA has assured that the visit in November will take place with the new sponsor. My visit to Spain was not just to meet AFA officials, but also to discuss the new stadium project in Thiruvananthapuram with Spain's Sports Council," the Minister added.

Meanwhile, media reports this week suggested a different itinerary for Messi, including stops in Kolkata on the 12th, Ahmedabad on the 13th, Mumbai on the 14th, and finally Delhi on the 15th, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These conflicting accounts have left fans confused, but Kerala officials remain optimistic that Messi's arrival in the state will go ahead as planned.

The matter has been further complicated by the AFA's earlier accusations that Kerala breached its contract to host the Argentine side. Leandro Peterson, AFA's Head of Marketing, alleged that the deal had collapsed due to contractual lapses by the state government. Still, Abdurahiman's confirmation has revived hopes among fans eager to see the Albiceleste in action on Kerala soil.

If fulfilled, Messi's visit would mark a historic moment for Kerala's passionate football community.