Football Gordon Praises Woltemade's Influence On Newcastle United's Attack Amid Early Doubts Anthony Gordon expresses his satisfaction with Nick Woltemade's contribution to Newcastle United's attack. Despite initial uncertainties, their partnership has proven effective, particularly in recent Premier League matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United has praised his developing partnership with Nick Woltemade, despite initial scepticism about the striker's playing style. Since joining from Stuttgart, Woltemade has netted four goals in five Premier League matches for Newcastle. Only a few players, including Loic Remy and Papiss Cisse, have reached five goals in six or fewer appearances for the club.

Gordon has yet to contribute directly to a league goal this season but has been impressive in the Champions League, scoring four times and assisting once in three games. He and Woltemade were instrumental in Newcastle's third goal during their 3-0 victory over Benfica. Gordon expressed his surprise at how well their styles complement each other, saying, "I was unsure of his game style when he first came in, how it would translate for me," adding that Woltemade's ability to play off his passes is exceptional.

Newcastle aims to regain their winning form in the Premier League as they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday. Fulham has suffered three consecutive league defeats, including losses to Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Arsenal. Their squad was already weakened before facing Arsenal, with Joachim Andersen leaving the field due to injury early in the match.

Fulham's manager Marco Silva commended his team's attitude despite the defeat and noted several positives ahead of their clash with Eddie Howe's side. Silva stated, "We have a lot of absences right now, but the attitude from the players, the work ethic, and the organisation was there most of the time." He acknowledged Arsenal's strong form but was pleased with Fulham's performance in the first half.

Bruno Guimaraes stands out for Newcastle United this season. The team leads in line-breaking passes behind defensive lines in the Premier League (61), with Guimaraes contributing 15 of those. He has also scored twice this season, second only to Woltemade's four goals for Newcastle.

For Fulham, Alex Iwobi is nearing a milestone with 299 Premier League appearances. Scoring 32 goals and providing 37 assists across stints with Fulham, Everton, and Arsenal, he could become the first Nigerian to reach 300 appearances and join an elite group of African players who have achieved this feat.

Match Prediction: Newcastle Favoured

Newcastle United is predicted to win against Fulham. They have kept more clean sheets than any other Premier League team this season (five), sharing this record with Arsenal. Their matches have seen fewer goals than any other team's games this term (14). In contrast, Fulham has struggled offensively, registering only 23 shots on target this season.

Despite an eight-game winless streak against Newcastle between 2018 and 2024, Fulham managed a league double over them last season. However, Newcastle lost their previous home fixture against Fulham 2-1 last season; they have only lost back-to-back home games against them once before (1950-51).

The Opta Win Probability gives Newcastle a 60.4% chance of winning against Fulham's 18.8%, while a draw stands at 20.8%. Howe's team has won just two of their last ten league matches (D3 L5), both victories coming against teams currently in relegation zones like Wolves and Nottingham Forest.