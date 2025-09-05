Football Grace Clinton Transfers To Manchester City From Manchester United In Women's Super League Move Grace Clinton has joined Manchester City on a four-year deal after her time at Manchester United. The midfielder is eager to contribute to the Women's Super League and praised City's playing style. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Grace Clinton has officially joined Manchester City from Manchester United, committing to a four-year contract. She will don the number six jersey for the Women's Super League team. Clinton initially joined United before the 2022-23 season after making her mark at Everton at just 17. Her journey included stints at Bristol City and Tottenham, where she was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year.

Clinton's impressive performance with Spurs earned her a place in United's first team, where she made 28 appearances last season. Only Elisabeth Terland surpassed her nine-goal tally. Additionally, Clinton contributed to England's victory in the European Championships over the summer. The midfielder expressed her enthusiasm about joining City, stating, "It feels amazing. I'm so excited," said the 22-year-old.

The transfer deadline day was eventful for Manchester City, particularly concerning their midfield lineup. Yui Hasegawa extended her stay with a new two-year deal, securing her position until 2029. Meanwhile, Jess Park moved to United as Clinton's replacement. These changes highlight City's strategic focus on strengthening their midfield capabilities.

Clinton is eager to integrate into City's playing style and meet her new teammates. "I love the way Manchester City play," she shared. "It's been tough playing against them in the past, so I'm excited to be here and meet the girls." Her admiration for City's style of keeping possession and having talented players was evident in her remarks.

Clinton's career trajectory has been notable since breaking into Everton's senior team as a teenager. Her time at Tottenham was particularly significant, earning accolades that paved her way into United's main squad. Now at City, she looks forward to contributing to their success with her skills and experience.

Manchester City's recent signings and contract extensions reflect their commitment to building a robust team for future competitions. With Clinton now part of their ranks, they aim to enhance their performance in upcoming seasons while maintaining their distinctive style of play.