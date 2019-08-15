Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Griezmann shows off Arsenal 2023 side on Football Manager - after selling Lacazette to Huddersfield

By Opta
Alexandre Lacazette

Barcelona, August 15: Avid Football Manager fan Antoine Griezmann has revealed his latest virtual all-star Arsenal side - but there is no room for France team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Griezmann has often posted updates on social media channels to show off his achievements in the popular game.

The Barcelona forward got Arsenal supporters excited in April when he uploaded a screenshot of his latest save as Gunners manager, with Lacazette spearheading his attack.

But Lacazette was nowhere to be seen in the 2023 squad, with the 28-year-old learning from Griezmann that he had been unceremoniously sold to Huddersfield Town for £23.5million.

Lacazette did at least enjoy huge success before his move northwards, having helped his side to Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Joao Felix, who made the switch to Atletico Madrid in real life as a replacement for Griezmann, is joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Frenkie de Jong, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Matthijs de Ligt in the star-studded XI.

More ANTOINE GRIEZMANN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue