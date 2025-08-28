Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Football Grimsby Town Stuns Manchester United In Dramatic EFL Cup Penalty Shootout In a thrilling EFL Cup match, Grimsby Town held off Manchester United to win 12-11 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw. Key players and moments defined this historic upset. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United faced a shocking exit from the EFL Cup after losing 12-11 on penalties to Grimsby Town, a League Two team. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Grimsby initially taking the lead. Charles Vernam scored first for Grimsby, followed by Tyrell Warren capitalising on a goalkeeping error. Despite United's efforts to equalise, Grimsby's defence held strong.

United's offensive pressure eventually paid off when Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal for the club, curling the ball into the bottom corner. This set up a tense finish for Grimsby. Harry Maguire then headed in an equaliser from a Mason Mount corner in the 89th minute, forcing the game into penalties.

The penalty shootout was intense, with both teams showing resilience. Andre Onana saved Clarke Odour's penalty, but Christy Pym matched that by stopping Matheus Cunha's attempt. The shootout continued until Mbeumo missed his second penalty by hitting the crossbar, sealing United's fate.

United have not won any of their first three games this season, recording two losses and one draw. The pressure is mounting on Ruben Amorim and his squad as they prepare to face Burnley on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the EFL Cup, Everton secured a 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town from League One. Carlos Alcaraz scored a brilliant goal before Beto added another in the 89th minute to ensure Everton's progression. Brighton also advanced with an impressive 6-0 win against Oxford United, featuring two goals from Stefanos Tzimas.

Fulham joined them in the third round after defeating Bristol City 2-0. These results highlight contrasting fortunes for different teams in this stage of the competition.

Grimsby's Historic Triumph

This victory marked Grimsby's first win over Manchester United since the 1947-48 season when they won 4-3 at Old Trafford and drew 1-1 at Blundell Park. In this recent encounter, United had an expected goals (xG) of 2.87 compared to Grimsby's 1.61 but were wasteful with their chances.

Cunha struggled again, failing to score despite having six shots and only hitting the target once before missing his penalty during the shootout.

The outcome of this match has intensified scrutiny on Manchester United's performance as they look to improve in upcoming fixtures.