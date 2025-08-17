Football Guardiola Highlights Need For Player Offloads Due To Manchester City's Unhealthy Squad Size Pep Guardiola emphasises the necessity of offloading players from Manchester City's oversized squad. Following a strong Premier League start, he aims to create a positive atmosphere and ensure all players feel valued. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed the need for some players to depart due to an oversized squad. The team began their Premier League season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Wolves. New recruits Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki scored, while Erling Haaland netted twice. James Trafford debuted with a clean sheet, and Rayan Ait-Nouri stood out against his former club.

City have already loaned Jack Grealish to Everton, and James McAtee has moved to Nottingham Forest for £30 million. Galatasaray have reportedly made an offer for Ederson, but Guardiola insists he remains their top choice despite rumours linking City with PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma. Savinho and Rico Lewis are also rumoured to be targets for Tottenham and Forest, respectively.

Guardiola emphasised the importance of reducing the squad size. "It's too much, too many people," he stated. He prefers a deep squad for competition but doesn't want players left out. "Everyone has to feel they can play and help," he added. The club has been aware of this since last season, and discussions with players and agents will occur in the coming weeks.

Guardiola highlighted that having too many players can harm team morale and competitiveness. "You cannot create a good vibe or atmosphere to compete," he explained. The club aims to find solutions before the transfer window closes, ensuring all players feel valued and involved.

City's recent performance on opening days is impressive, winning 14 of their last 15 matches, scoring 41 goals in total. Their latest win was their second-largest opening day victory since defeating West Ham 5-0 in August 2019. Trafford made three saves against Wolves, who only managed chances worth 0.6 expected goals (xG).

Ederson's Situation

Ederson missed the match due to gastroenteritis, according to Guardiola, who refrained from commenting on any potential transfers involving him. "I don't have any news," he said regarding Ederson's future at the club. Guardiola stressed that if a player wishes to leave, it should be under the club's terms.

The decision-making process regarding player departures lies entirely with the club management rather than Guardiola himself. He acknowledged that while some players might not be content, any deals must align with the club's conditions.

As City navigate these changes, they aim to maintain their strong start in the league while addressing squad balance issues effectively.