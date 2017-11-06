The Pep talk is on winning titles and more at City

Bengaluru, November 6: In a stellar managerial career Pep Guardiola has seen it all. Fourteen titles with La Liga giants Barcelona and three with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich has catapulted him to best, if not one of the best, managers of all times.
But since his much-hyped move to former Premier League champions Manchester City, Guardiola has been keeping a low profile and understandably so.
He is yet to win a major silverware in England and though Manchester City are in good form this season, Guardiola is not intereted in comparing his present stint with that of his former clubs.
"In the past Barcelona, Bayern Munich, they won titles, we didn't win once. So until we are able to lift something, we can't talk about that," said Guardiola after his team opened an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League following their 3-1 win against Arsenal.
Pep happy with City's mental strength after impressive display against Gunners #mancity https://t.co/8QImq0VtAB— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2017
The Spaniard is pleased though with the Premier League side's improvement and form over the past two months.
"We can't deny the last two months have been amazing, we won all the games, to do it in two months is so, so difficult. So I'm so happy," added Guardiola about his side, who can extend their 15-match winning run across all competitions when they visit Leicester City once the Premier League resumes after the international break on November 18.
City enter the Champions League knockout stages unbeaten in their group and Guardiola wants his club to keep the momentum going.
"The way we play we can't deny that in the last two months we play good."