Haaland in focus as Dortmund host Bayern in top of the table Bundesliga clash

All eyes wiil be on rising star Erling Haaland as Borussia Dortmund host Bundesliga champions and leaders Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday (May 26).
The match starts at 6.30pm local time (10pm IST) and will be shown live on Star Sports Select Channel for Indian audience.
Haaland has been in terrific form since his much-hyped switch from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg FC to Dortmund in January and the Norwegian has already drawn comparison's with Bayern's Polish star Lewandowski.
The 19-year-old has scored 10 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances, as Dortmund are trying to close the gap with leaders Bayern.
Haaland's form has been touted as a potential match for former Dortmund striker Lewandowski, who has scored 41 goals in all competitions this season.
Meanwhile, Bayern will miss the injured midfielder Thiago Alcantara for Tuesday's game after failing to recover in time from a muscle injury. The playmaker had already missed out on the recent 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
"Thiago didn't train. Unfortunately he'll miss the game at Dortmund," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told a virtual news conference.
Bayern are top of the table on 61 points, four ahead of Dortmund, with seven matches remaining in the campaign.
Victory in Dortmund would send them seven points clear and put them within touching distance of a record-extending eighth consecutive league crown.
"It's a completely different game from the first one (that Bayern won 4-0 earlier this season)," Flick said ahead of the game that will be played in an empty Dortmund stadium that normally sits 80,000 fans.
The Bundesliga resumed 10 days ago with a strict medical protocol banning fans from the stadiums to minimise the risk of infection.
"We're on a good run and have lost only twice in the last 23 games and drawn once. We relish this game. It's what this job is about and that motivates the players more," Flick added.
The Bavarians will once again be heavily relying on Lewandowski as well as Thomas Muller, who has also been in impressive form since Flick took charge of Bayern midway through the campaign from Niko Kovac.
