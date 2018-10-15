Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Harry Kane would star in LaLiga, says Sergio Ramos

By
England and Tottenham star Harry Kane
England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

Seville, October 15: Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos believes Tottenham star Harry Kane has the ability to flourish in LaLiga.

Two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane has been linked with a move to European champions Madrid in recent years.

Kane has scored five league goals for Tottenham this season and Ramos singled out the England star ahead of Monday's blockbuster Nations League clash in Seville.

Asked who from the England team had the technical quality to succeed in Spain, Ramos said: "They're all really impressive.

"It's true that what shines the most in the Premier League is the physical form but they have players with lots of quality.

"Harry Kane for example is a really physical striker but also really skilful, he surprises lot of defenders but he won't surprise me.

"They have many other strikers that are really dangerous and unbalancing, I can assure you we have studied them really well so they won't do their best."

Kane, who won the World Cup's Golden Boot, has gone six matches without an international goal following England's dour scoreless draw against Croatia on Friday (October 12).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 6:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue