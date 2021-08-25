Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Bengaluru, August 25: England captain Harry Kane has confirmed that he is 100 per cent focused on Tottenham Hotspur and will not be leaving the club during this transfer window.
The star striker has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City since admitting in May he had reached a crossroads in his Spurs career.
Kane was not included in Tottenham's squad for their first two games of the season as the speculation mounted, but he returned as a second-half substitute in Sunday's win at Wolves.
As speculation mounted over his future at North London, the 28-year-old himself took to social media on Wednesday (August 25) to declare that he will not be going anywhere before the transfer window closes on August 31.
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he said.
"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"
Initially, Kane had been hoping to secure a transfer away from the London club in the search of a first career trophy, but a move to Premier League champion Manchester City was unable to be clinched.
The power was with the Tottenham leadership as the England captain remains under contract until 2024 and a valuation of more than $200 million for him had been reported.
The need to reiterate he is staying - for now at least - reinforced how he sought a move which was first floated in an interview with former England player Gary Neville in May.
Kane, who was the top scorer in the Premier League last season as Tottenham finished seventh, made his first appearance of this campaign as a substitute on Sunday in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton.
Tottenham has not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup and last won the title in 1961.
(With inputs from Agencies)