Kane 'wouldn't be so special' elsewhere, claims Tottenham boss Mourinho

By Sacha Pisani

London, July 20: Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho claims Harry Kane "wouldn't be so special playing for another team" amid question marks over the Spurs star's future following his latest exploits.

Kane scored his second successive brace as Tottenham dealt a blow to Leicester City's Champions League hopes with a 3-0 Premier League victory on Sunday (July 19).

After scoring twice in the 3-1 midweek triumph at Newcastle United, Kane was at it again with two goals before half-time against Leicester in London following James Justin's sixth-minute own goal.

Kane has refused to rule out a Tottenham exit previously but Spurs boss Mourinho warned the England star may not be held in the same regard elsewhere.

"I think everyone thinks he's a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he's the player, the person and the Tottenham boy," Mourinho told reporters.

"All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn't be so special playing for another team. He's really special for us, he's really special for Tottenham.

"Of course we want him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, score goals, and I'm so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he's coming in the direction where he's going to end the season perfect. Hopefully the beginning of next season he will be even better."

Kane has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, six adrift of Golden Boot leader and Leicester star Jamie Vardy, with one match remaining.

In total, Kane netted 23 goals across all competitions for last season's Champions League runners-up.

"He's doing incredible effort since day one, since injury day," Mourinho said. "Even without the sad situation of coronavirus he was preparing himself to be back as soon as possible to play the last four, five, six matches of the season. He was doing an incredible effort, working so much for that.

"Then the lockdown was hard because with so many rules in relation to visits, in relation to medical departments, the training ground closed, the medical people forbidden to have direct contact with players was really a period that I think break a little bit his evolution.

"When training ground opened I think everything changed for him. Incredible work in the club, always do some work privately at home. He's a guy that lives for family, for football and for a little bit of goals. Amazing professional."

Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
