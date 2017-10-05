Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham: Redknapp

London, October 5: Tottenham fans should not have any fears about losing Harry Kane, according to former manager Harry Redknapp.
The striker's sensational goalscoing form has sparked speculation he is wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid in a €200million deal, reports talksports.com.
Speaking ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Sloveni, Kane insisted he is happy at the north London club but could consider a move abroad later in his career.
Redknapp, though, reckons the grounded 24-year-old is unlikely to push for a transfer any time soon and expects him to star for Spurs for years to come.
Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, he said: "No one could dislike Harry Kane. He is a model professional. I was lucky enough to manage him as a young player and he is different class.
"He wouldn't be a boy thinking he wants £200,000 or £300,000-a-week. He is happy at Spurs. They love him. He will end up as captain, I'm sure. It is a great club to be at.
"Daniel needs to look after him and make sure his contract is up there with a player of his stature deserves and I'm sure he will. But I wouldn't see him wanting to bang the door down and leave Tottenham in a hurry."