Harry Winks linked with Tottenham exit - Should Mourinho let him go?

Bengaluru, July 23: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks may face a surprising uncertain future at the club with Jose Mourinho reportedly eyeing a defensive midfielder.
The rumour started to surface recently after the Lillywhites recently linked with Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is also a reported target of Everton.
Spurs are dealing with limited funds amid the Coronavirus crisis and it is understood that they could be tempted to sell the midfielder to fund a move for Mourinho's other targets.
The news would come as a big blow to Tottenham fans given the fact that he has been one of the most promising players to come out of the club’s youth academy over the past few years. However, all the talk is still in the early stages and there are not many reputed sources who have provided the breakthrough.
Winks performance this season
The English midfielder was a mainstay under former manager Pochettino but Mourinho's arrival put a big question mark over his future. There was a serious concern if Mourinho's defensive-oriented system would suit the 24-year-old who plays mostly at the deep. But since the turn of the year, he, however, has become a vital member of Mourinho's midfield although the ineffectiveness of the likes of Sissoko, Dier and new signing Tanguy Ndombele helped him a lot.
He has played 30 games so far. Mourinho although has never deployed him as the lone defensive midfielder and programmed him in a three-man midfield system which certainly has helped him and the team adding more composure to the XI.
Should Mourinho sell him?
As per reports, Mourinho is looking to add an out and out defensive midfielder in the middle of the pitch. The Portuguese always has had a protective shield in his side and the recent rumours hence are not even surprising.
But Spurs should not build up the team sacrificing one of their best talents coming from the academy in recent times. Offloading him in Summer would help the team fund a move for a defensive midfielder but that can be done too from the sale of Ndombele, who is having a forty relationship with Mourinho.
Winks' gameplay is different from other defensive midfielders. From a tactical perspective, his passing oriented game would add more composure to the Spurs midfield, and he could combine well with two other defensively sound midfielders, handing Mourinho to use different formations over the course of the time.
Furthermore, the current Spurs squad, overall don't have the depth to fight for all fronts next season. Should they qualify for Europa League next season, Mourinho definitely needs a bigger squad and having the local boy in the side would surely help them.