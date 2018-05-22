Hart offered a chance by MLS club

Bengaluru, May 22: Manchester City keeper Joe Hart has been offered a chance to rejuvenate his career as according to reports MLS side New York City FC are hoping to conclude a deal in the coming weeks, granting him a way out of his Premier League nightmare.
Before Guardiola's arrival, Hart was City's undisputed number one and guarded the goal for consecutive six seasons. But soon after the Spaniard's addition, he was informed that he is not on his plans and the club is happy to let him go on a permanent deal.
However, the Premier League winners did not get any potential permanent suitors for him and thus the 31-year-old spent two consecutive seasons on loan with options of a permanent deal. He spent one full season at Italian side Torino and last season at West Ham.
But, in both the spells, the above-mentioned clubs following the season-long loan deal refused to buy him back.
At Torino, he conceded the fourth highest number of goals in the league that term whereas in his last spell at West Ham, the keeper also committed a number of high-profile mistakes which eventually made him remain behind the London sides second choice keeper Adrian.
His dull display also cost him his World Cup place for Russia as his lack of game time and form for West Ham saw him overlooked for the 23-man squad.
Therefore with no excellent performance on his kitty and the keeper drawing a £125,000-a-week City are now eager to get him off their hands as soon as possible.
But it is understood that no top-tier English or European clubs are willing to take him on loan or permanent basis. However providing some ray of hope, according to reports, MLS side New York City, who have a partnership with the Premier League champions – are now willing to give Hart a chance to revitalise his career.
The MLS side who are managed by Patrick Vieira and have David Villa in their ranks are reportedly keen on signing the Englishman and have talks outlined at the Etihad Stadium in the next few weeks.
The reported fee for the player would be around £3 million and the English keeper will reportedly replace USA international Sean Johnson at the Yankee Stadium as the number one.
Hart could be the second high profile player to leave for MLS as former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney is also linked with a move to MLS with DC United interested.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.