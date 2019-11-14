Have Liverpool found the final piece of the jigsaw in the Brazilian?

Kolkata, November 14: It has been 30 years since Liverpool last won the English First Division title. In fact, they are yet to break their duck in the Premier League era.
In these 30 years, a number of top managers came, some of the biggest talents in world football graced the iconic Anfield but the drought somehow never ended.
Players like Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, John Barnes, Luis Suarez, Michael Owen, Fernandro Torres, Xabi Alonso and many more were all world beaters but somehow Liverpool always fell short as a unit.
It finally looks as though the drought could be over at the end of the season. An eight-point lead after 13 games over Leicester city and Chelsea and with mighty Manchester City even one more point behind, is certainly inspiring for every Liverpool fan across the world.
It could finally be their year. Jurgen Klopp deserves all praise for what looks like finally being able to complete the jigsaw which never seemed complete in these 30 years.
And, that missing piece in the jigsaw is none other than Liverpool's midfield dynamo Fabinho.
Since Klopp took charge of Liverpool back in October, 2015, the German took a rather patient approach in order to create this Liverpool squad which is one of the most complete teams in world football right now if not the most. He never hurried for instant results. Rather he waited for exactly the player he wanted. Virgil van Dijk is the biggest example of that. Despite Liverpool's shambolic defensive performances, he never opted for an alternative for Van Dijk, but waited for the Dutchman until the next window.
However, it was Fabinho's signing that transformed Liverpool from a brilliant team to an extraordinary one. With due respect to the Liverpool defence which is really amazing, it is Fabinho who makes Liverpool almost flawless. The bombarding full-back duo of the Reds gets to play their natural attacking game as they know Fabinho will cover for them on the break.
Liverpool, from last season, do not play exactly the kind of game Klopp used to be famous for. It is still a high-pressing game but is more controlled now. They know exactly when to switch gears and Fabinho does that role of the controller. The Brazilian is combative, tough-tackling, he can press the opponents. He can dictate the tempo of the game. The 26-year-old is a brilliant passer be it long or short, he is also technically gifted something one would expect from a Brazilian. But, his biggest quality is that he is intelligent enough to know when to do what.
Klopp's heavy-metal geggespressing football is now a more controlled, more based on the transition nullifying the risks. But, when they need to play on fifth gear, they can do that with relative ease. It is really extraordinary for a team to be this much tactically adaptable. And, Fabinho's game is really crucial for the Reds. It took the former Monaco man a good amount of time to settle into the Liverpool side but when he did, he literally transformed the team.