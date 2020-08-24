Havertz to Chelsea? Bayer Leverkusen post highlights montage amid transfer speculation

Leverkusen, Aug 24: Bayer Leverkusen have sparked further talk that Kai Havertz could be on his way to Chelsea by posting a highlights montage of the midfielder on social media.
The 26-second clip, showing Havertz goals and celebrations, was tweeted along with crown and diamond emojis on Monday.
The post came just hours after it was widely reported that Chelsea and Leverkusen had agreed a deal worth up to £90million (€100m) for the 21-year-old.
Havertz has long been linked with a move to Frank Lampard's side, with no other clubs said to be prepared to rival what would be a record fee for the Blues.
He scored 19 goals in all competitions last season as Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga, reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League and the final of the DFB-Pokal, where they lost to Bayern Munich.
Chelsea have already secured the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are also expected to complete deals for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva, who is leaving Paris Saint-Germain.
Their transfer spending in 2020 is therefore likely to be close to £200m, as Lampard attempts to build a squad capable of improving on last season's fourth-place finish in the Premier League.
