Football Emma Hayes Calls Rose Lavelle One Of The Best Players After USWNT's Dominant Win Against New Zealand After a commanding 6-0 victory over New Zealand, Emma Hayes commended Rose Lavelle as one of her finest players. Lavelle's goal and leadership were pivotal in the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Emma Hayes praised Rose Lavelle as one of the finest players she has coached. Lavelle led the United States to a 6-0 victory over New Zealand, stepping in as captain for Lindsey Heaps. Lavelle scored a goal in this friendly match held in Kansas City, marking her leadership with a standout performance.

Lavelle's goal came just before halftime, adding to the USA's lead. She volleyed the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box after 44 minutes, making it 3-0. Emma Sears and Catarina Macario had already scored by then. In the second half, Sears completed her hat-trick while Macario secured her second goal.

Emma Hayes expressed admiration for Lavelle's skills, stating: "Rose Lavelle is one of the best players I've ever coached. It's everything about her, her graceful play between the lines, the way she connects from back to front... I think she's not just accomplished and polished, but she's got all the qualities to break down the best teams. I mean that goal, the way she scored that with the ball popping up, not many players score that goal."

Sears made history by scoring a hat-trick for the USWNT, ending a 1,299-day wait since Sophia Wilson's treble against Uzbekistan on April 9, 2022. This was Sears' first professional hat-trick. Reflecting on her achievement, she said: "I knew since my first call-up to the national team, it was an opportunity that I really needed to make the most of."

Sears further shared insights from experienced teammates: "I think a lot of the advice I've received since coming back to soccer is to really trust the process and just remember and stay with what I'm good at and bring that into this environment." She emphasised how crucial it is to seize limited opportunities in international games.

The match highlighted both individual brilliance and teamwork within the USWNT squad. With Lavelle's leadership and Sears' scoring prowess, they showcased their potential on an international stage.