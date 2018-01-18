Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a long-term Arsenal fan

Bengaluru, January 18: Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shocked the Red Delvis fans after reports emerged that he is a long-term Arsenal supporter.
The Old Trafford attacking midfielder is set for a switch to the Emirates after 18 ill-fated months at Old Trafford.
Alexis Sanchez and the Armenian are set to switch clubs between them and ahead of the move, it has been reported that the former Dortmund attacker has always been a fan of Arsenal.
It an interview that emerged on UEFA's website from 2009 that has quotes from the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund man admitting he is a Gunner by choice.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal—a move nine years in the making? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9M84VlpajT— B/R Football (@brfootball) January 17, 2018
He said: "My favourite team is Arsenal.
"I like their attacking play and fast style. Moreover, Arsene Wenger puts faith in young players while demanding results at the same time.
"I like that and want to play there one day."
The 28-year-old is closing in on his wish from the year United beat the Gunners in the Champions League semi-finals, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a stunning free kick as the Red Devils went on to win their third Premier League title in a row.
The Armenian was at Metalurh Donetsk at the time, before making his way to Shakhtar, where he actually played against Arsenal a season later.
He also scored against the Gunners when playing for Borussia Dortmund in 2013.
And now he stands on the cusp of realising a decade-long dream.
Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola said yesterday: "This is a great deal for Arsenal. They need better, younger players and they have to invest.
"So it's up to Arsenal to put a deal in place and right now a deal is a long way off.
"Manchester United are not going to sign Sanchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal."