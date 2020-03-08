Football
Hero I-League: Race for second spot heats up as Real Kashmir host Quess East Bengal

By
Srinagar, March 8: Real Kashmir FC, in a bid to clinch the second spot and a place in the AFC Cup next season, will host Quess East Bengal at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on Monday (March 9) in the Hero I-League 2019-20.

Real Kashmir FC are currently placed third on the points table with 22 points from 14 games. The Snow Leopards won their last match against Neroca FC thanks to a solitary goal from Danish Farooq, who headed his team home to a much-needed victory.

Real Kashmir, who have strived on counter-attacking football and converting set-pieces to win games, will be looking for more of the same against the Kolkata giants.

Speaking before the match, Real Kashmir FC's Mason Robertson said, “It is an important match for us. They haven’t lost a match in the last five encounters and are looking like a much stronger side than before.”

“We have the home advantage and we believe in our team and in our game. We will have to make sure we move the ball fast and catch them off-guard whenever possible,” he added.

The Red and Gold outfit from Kolkata will have similar aspirations as they sit fifth on the table with 20 points from 15 games. A win against Real Kashmir away from home will be a major boost for the side in their bid to finish as high as possible by the end of the league.

Jaime Santos Colado, midfielder, Quess East Bengal, seemed confident of the way the team has made a comeback in the league. He said, “The team is regaining confidence and playing good games. We must continue on the same path in the remaining matches.”

He also commented upon Real Kashmir, saying, “Real Kashmir is a great team -- both home and away. In the first game, they made things very difficult for us and we know their strengths while playing at home. It will be a difficult yet entertaining game.”

In the previous encounter between both the teams in the league, the match ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw in Kalyani.

Match Info:

The match will kick off at 2:00pm IST

Live on 1Sports and streamed online on the FanCode App and 1Sports Facebook page.

Source: AIFF Release



Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

